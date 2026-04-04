/Trump gives Iran 48‑hour ultimatum, warns ‘hell will rain down’ if no deal reached

US President Donald Trump has given Iran 48 hours to reach a deal and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly one‑fifth of global oil supplies normally transit, or face severe military consequences. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that he had previously set a deadline for Tehran to “make a deal” or open the strategic waterway, adding that “Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell will rain down on them.”

Trump warns Iran Photograph: (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

The ultimatum comes amid the ongoing US‑Israel campaign against Iran, now in its fourth week, during which Tehran has effectively restricted maritime traffic through Hormuz. The disruption has contributed to soaring global energy prices and broader economic uncertain.

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Deadline Approached

On March 26, Trump had extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days, moving it to April 6, stating that negotiations were “going very well.” The President made the announcement on Thursday via a social media post, writing: “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time.”

This comes after Iranian authorities reported that a projectile had struck near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, killing a member of the facility’s security staff and damaging an auxiliary building. The incident marked the fourth reported attack near the plant amid escalating tensions between the United States and Israel. On the same day, US and Israeli strikes reportedly targeted several petrochemical facilities in Khuzestan, a key energy hub in southern Iran, according to Iranian media.

High-Stakes Escalation in Air Combat

The confrontation had entered a high-stakes phase, marked by the first confirmed losses of manned US combat aircraft to Iranian defenses. An F-15E Strike Eagle was downed over Iranian territory, followed by the crash of an A-10 Thunderbolt II in the Persian Gulf. One of the two crew members of the F-15 was rescued, while the search for the other has been ongoing. The pilot of the A-10 was successfully rescued. These incidents highlighted the escalating military risks in the region and underscored the potential for further direct clashes as diplomatic negotiations continued under tight deadlines.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.



