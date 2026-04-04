/Why the A-10 Warthog still matters and its role in modern warfare

The A-10 Thunderbolt II was developed specifically for close air support missions, providing direct assistance to ground forces.
The role of the A-10 Warthog has come under renewed scrutiny as the conflict involving Iran intensifies. On Friday, US military aircraft, including an F-15E Strike Eagle and an A-10 Thunderbolt II, were reportedly struck during operations in the region. In one incident, an A-10 was hit, and it crashed in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz. US officials said the aircraft had a single pilot on board, who was subsequently rescued. In a separate development, two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were also hit while participating in a rescue mission for the crew of the downed F-15E, underscoring the escalating risks in the operational theatre.
The A-10 Thunderbolt II was developed specifically for close air support missions, providing direct assistance to ground forces. Entering service in the 1970s, it was built around the GAU-8/A Avenger, a 30mm rotary cannon designed to destroy armoured vehicles. Its primary mission has remained unchanged: to engage tanks, vehicles, and fortified positions in support of troops on the ground.
One of the defining features of the A-10 is its resilience. The aircraft is designed with a titanium 'bathtub' that protects the pilot, along with redundant flight control systems that allow it to continue flying even after sustaining damage. This design philosophy has enabled the aircraft to operate in high-threat environments where other platforms may be more vulnerable.
The A-10 has been deployed extensively in conflicts including the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Its ability to loiter over battlefields for extended periods and deliver precise firepower has made it a consistent asset in ground operations. Military assessments have repeatedly highlighted its effectiveness in supporting troops in complex combat environments.
Despite its age, the A-10 continues to be valued for its specialised role. Unlike multirole fighters, it is optimised for low-altitude operations and sustained engagement with ground targets. Its relatively lower operating cost and proven reliability contribute to its continued use within the US Air Force.
Recent incidents highlight the risks the aircraft faces in contested airspace. Modern air defence systems, including surface-to-air missiles, pose a significant threat to slower, low-flying platforms like the A-10. The reported strike near the Strait of Hormuz highlights the vulnerability of such aircraft in high-intensity conflicts.
Even as newer aircraft are introduced, the A-10 remains in service due to its unique capabilities. Its role in close air support, combined with its survivability and operational history, ensures it continues to be deployed where ground forces require sustained aerial support. The latest incidents serve as a reminder of both its utility and the evolving risks of modern warfare.
Earlier, Pentagon had announced that is increasing its deployment of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft in the Middle East. The US Air Force reportedly sent 18 additional A-10s to the region, where roughly a dozen are already in operation. According to Pentagon officials, these aircraft have been used in strikes against Iranian boats and Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq, underscoring their continued operational role in the conflict.
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