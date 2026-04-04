/Why the A-10 Warthog still matters and its role in modern warfare

Earlier, Pentagon had announced that is increasing its deployment of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft in the Middle East. The US Air Force reportedly sent 18 additional A-10s to the region, where roughly a dozen are already in operation. According to Pentagon officials, these aircraft have been used in strikes against Iranian boats and Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq, underscoring their continued operational role in the conflict.

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