American forces are racing to locate a missing US airman after an F-15 fighter jet was brought down inside Iran, marking the first such loss since the conflict began. Tehran said its air defences destroyed the aircraft, while US media reported that one of the two crew members had been rescued by American forces, with the second still unaccounted for. Iran also claimed it downed an A-10 aircraft in the Gulf, though the pilot was reportedly rescued. The developments come amid a widening conflict that has seen strikes across Iran, Israel and neighbouring regions. Meanwhile, Iranian state television also said anyone capturing a crew member alive would “receive a valuable reward”.