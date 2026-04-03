These remarks followed ongoing US‑Israeli military operations against Iran that began on February 28, 2026, and have since left thousands dead and displaced millions across the region.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned US President Donald Trump’s threats to destroy Iran’s power infrastructure. Pezeshkian’s statement echoes concerns raised by over 100 international law experts from Harvard, Yale, Stanford and the University of California. In an open letter, they warned that American strikes on Iranian energy and desalination facilities, coupled with Trump’s public threats, “raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes.” These remarks followed ongoing US‑Israeli military operations against Iran that began on February 28, 2026, and have since left thousands dead and displaced millions across the region.
Trump, In his rambling national address on Wednesday, said that US forces could target every electric-generating plant in Iran if the country did not comply with unspecified demands. He further claimed that these strikes would return Iran “back to the Stone Ages.” The remarks follow the Trump posting images of a strike on B1 bridge near Tehran, warning: “Much more to follow!” Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that the strike killed at least eight civilians and left 95 others wounded.
Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday questioned whether threatening to reduce an entire nation to the Stone Age constitutes a serious war crime. Speaking to his Finnish counterpart, a legal expert, he asked, “Does threatening to send an entire nation back to the Stone Age constitute a grave war crime?” He added, “History is full of examples of those who paid a heavy price for remaining silent in the face of criminals.”
The experts’ open letter highlighted previous comments from US officials, including Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who stated that the US does not adhere to “stupid rules of engagement.” The letter emphasised that attacks on schools, hospitals, and homes could amount to violations of international law. The February 28 strike on an Iranian girls’ school reportedly killed 175 people, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. "raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes."
The current war began with joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran. Tehran has since retaliated against Israel and Gulf states hosting US forces, escalating a broader regional conflict. Missile and drone attacks by both sides have compounded civilian and infrastructure damage. Iranian strikes have also severely damaged Gulf desalination plants, refineries, and airports, crippling freshwater supplies and regional aviation while exhausting air defenses to protect vital civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have also killed thousands and displaced millions.
US Muslim advocacy groups have described Trump’s rhetoric as “dehumanising,” warning that such language lowers the perceived value of civilian lives and exacerbates humanitarian risks amid ongoing hostilities.
US military officials have acknowledged that investigations are underway into some of the most damaging strikes. The outcome of these inquiries, particularly regarding civilian casualties, will bear on claims of international law violations. Meanwhile, Trump’s shifting goals for the conflict and absence of a defined endgame continue to fuel global concern over legality and humanitarian impact.
Experts caution that Trump’s shifting objectives and lack of a defined strategy for the conflict heighten concerns about legality and accountability. The combination of threats, strikes, and regional retaliation has drawn international scrutiny, framing the conflict as a potential test of international humanitarian standards.