Trump, In his rambling national address on Wednesday, said that US forces could target every electric-generating plant in Iran if the country did not comply with unspecified demands. He further claimed that these strikes would return Iran “back to the Stone Ages.” The remarks follow the Trump posting images of a strike on B1 bridge near Tehran, warning: “Much more to follow!” Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that the strike killed at least eight civilians and left 95 others wounded.