A projectile from a US-Israeli strike hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Saturday, killing one person, state media reported. Iran’s official news agency IRNA said, “Following the US-Zionist criminal attacks, this Saturday morning, around 8:30 am, a projectile hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest.” It added that one of the building’s guards was killed but that there was no damage to the nuclear plant’s facilities.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran also confirmed in a social media post that the airstrike damaged a support building.

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It said in a post on X, “This morning, a projectile struck near the fence of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. One of the auxiliary buildings was damaged, and unfortunately, one of the physical security staff was martyred. This is the fourth attack on the Bushehr power plant in the recent imposed war. The main sections of the power plant have not been damaged.”

Iran also informed the IAEA that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported, it added.

‘Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised a lack of concern for the safety of the Bushehr facility and warned that any “radioactive fallout” will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.

Araghchi said in a post on X, “Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-US have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.”

Director General of the nuclear watchdog IAEA, Rafael Grossi, expressed deep concern about the incident and said, “NPP sites or nearby areas must never be attacked,” noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment.

Grossi reiterated his call for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident and stressed the paramount importance of adhering to the 7 pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict.

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The Bushehr nuclear power plant uses low-enriched uranium from Russia, along with Russian technicians, to supply about 1,000 megawatts of power for Iran.

It can power hundreds of thousands of Iranian homes and other businesses and industries, but it contributes only 1% to 2% of total power needs.

Iran has been trying to expand the facility, and in 2019, it began a project to add two additional reactors.

US-Israeli strikes hit petrochemical plants

US and Israeli strikes on Saturday also hit several petrochemical plants in the southern Khuzestan region, an important energy hub, according to Iranian media.

Explosions were heard, and smoke was seen rising after missiles hit several locations across the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone.

The state-run Bandar Imam petrochemical complex, which produces chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), polymers, and a range of other products, was struck and sustained damage, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

A provincial governor in Khuzestan added that the Fajr 1 and 2 petrochemical companies, as well as other nearby facilities, were also hit, according to the Fars news agency.

Meanwhile, a cement plant in southern Iran was also hit on Saturday, but there were no casualties, said Tasnim news agency, quoting Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of the southern Hormozgan province.