/Iran jolts Pak’s ambition to broker peace, says American demands unacceptable; unwilling to meet: Report

Pakistan-led efforts to broker peace between Iran and the United States and end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have dashed, as Tehran has formally informed mediators that it will not attend proposed talks with American officials in Islamabad, said a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

The Iranian officials have rejected Washington’s conditions outright, calling them unacceptable. Tehran’s refusal is a major setback for Pakistan, which was positioning itself as a neutral facilitator and trying to bring the warring sides to the table.

The collapse of the talks proposal reflects a widening gap in expectations. President Donald Trump has escalated rhetoric in recent days, warning that Iran could be bombed “back to the Stone Ages” if it refuses to agree to US terms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tehran has hardened its stance after such statements, making direct engagement even more difficult.

Even Pakistani officials acknowledged the impasse. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi admitted that “obstacles” were hindering progress, though he stopped short of detailing them. However, Islamabad insists that it will continue efforts to create conditions for “meaningful negotiations.” The country has maintained regular contact with Tehran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently called Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and both emphasised trust-building.

The war that started when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has spiralled into a multi-country crisis. Iranian missile and drone attacks have targeted several Gulf states.

So far, countries like Saudi Arabia have shown restraint, but Tehran’s continuing attacks can ignite a broader conflict.

Besides, economic pressures are also compounding tensions as Iran’s restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz shipping have disrupted global energy supplies, driving up oil prices and straining economies worldwide.

The stakes are particularly high for Pakistan, which is now bound by a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and is grappling with instability along the Afghan border.

Islamabad’s mediation push was more about preventing regional spillover and getting entangled in the conflict than it was about securing peace.

Tehran’s refusal comes despite ongoing efforts by regional intermediaries to bring both sides to the negotiating table, with Pakistan playing a key role in facilitating dialogue.

Also Read: Ship carrying Iranian crude to Indian port in Gujarat reroutes to China



Islamabad had said it was prepared to facilitate discussions, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar noting the country would be “honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks.”

Iran had earlier rejected claims that it was participating in Pakistan-facilitated talks to end the ongoing conflict.

In a statement shared on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said there were no direct talks with the US and that Tehran had only received “excessive and unreasonable demands” through intermediaries.

“Pakistan’s forums are their own; we didn’t participate,” the statement said.

Baghaei also said Iran had received a 15-point proposal from Trump’s administration but described the plan as “excessive, unrealistic, and irrational.”