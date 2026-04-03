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  • /Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Apr 03, 2026, 22:09 IST | Updated: Apr 03, 2026, 22:10 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Tremors were felt across several parts of North India and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (April 03)  after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region, triggering brief panic among residents.

Tremors were felt across several parts of North India and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (April 03) after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region, triggering brief panic among residents. People in multiple areas reported feeling the ground shake, according to social media posts.

The tremors, recorded at around 9:50 pm, were experienced across several cities, including Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, among other areas.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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