/Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt across several parts of North India and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (April 03) after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region, triggering brief panic among residents. People in multiple areas reported feeling the ground shake, according to social media posts.

The tremors, recorded at around 9:50 pm, were experienced across several cities, including Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, among other areas.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)

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