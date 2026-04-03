A US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over Iran, US officials confirmed on Friday, with one crew member rescued by American forces, CBS News reported. The aircraft, which carries a two-member crew, went down during operations over Iranian territory. A search-and-rescue mission is still underway to locate and recover the remaining crew member, CBS News reported, citing two US officials.

The F-15E Strike Eagle is operated by a pilot and a weapons systems officer, both trained for combat missions. Officials said efforts are ongoing to secure the second crew member amid the evolving situation.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for shooting down a US fighter jet over central parts of the country.

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Photos and videos circulating on social media, and shared by Iranian state media, appeared to show at least one Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying at low altitude over central and southwest Iran.

The aircraft were reportedly part of a possible search-and-rescue operation aimed at locating and extracting the downed jet’s crew.

The US media reported that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the fighter jet situation.

Iran's parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took a sharp jab at President Trump, sarcastically remarking: "After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from 'regime change' to 'Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please? 🥺"

"Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses," he added.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)