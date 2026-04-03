/Trade, energy and tourism in focus as India and Azerbaijan aim to reset relations in key Baku talks

India and Azerbaijan have taken a significant step towards resetting their bilateral relations with high-level diplomatic talks in Baku on Friday. Secretary (West) in India's Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, led a delegation for the 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations with Azerbaijani officials, marking the first such comprehensive engagement in several years.

The visit comes amid efforts to restore political confidence and expand cooperation in key sectors, even as the two sides acknowledged differences on certain issues. During the meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the delegations reviewed the current state of bilateral ties and prospects for future collaboration.

India's statement highlighted a broad agenda: "The issues discussed included trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, culture, people-to-people exchanges and the fight against cross-border terrorism."

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Azerbaijan's readout was more focused on practical cooperation, noting that "Issues of cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy, tourism, and education were reviewed."

The talks are being seen as a reset in ties that had cooled somewhat in recent years in what India saw as Baku's close ties with Islamabad, & Baku saw Delhi siding with Armenia during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Both sides also addressed regional and global matters. They exchanged views on "regional and international security issues, including the existing tensions in the Middle East," according to the Azerbaijani side. The importance of "ensuring stability and security in the region was noted.

A notable gesture of goodwill came when the Indian side "expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support provided in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Iran." Over 200 Indian nationals were safely transited through Azerbaijani territory amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

The Azerbaijani statement added a candid note on divergences: "positions were conveyed regarding matters on which the two countries hold differing views, and the importance of dialogue in this direction was emphasised."

Mr George also met Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan. The Foreign Office Consultations were co-chaired by Mr George and Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov. India's statement said the two sides "comprehensively reviewed the current state of bilateral relations covering areas of mutual interest." India's Amb. Abhay Kumar, who this week presented credentials, was also present in the meetings. The next round of foreign office consultations are scheduled to take place in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

The Baku meetings reflect a pragmatic approach by both nations. India, with its growing energy needs and strategic interests in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, could have Azerbaijan as an important partner. Baku, for its part, sees value in deepening links with one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. Both sides clearly aim to boost commerce, tourism, and people-to-people contacts. Friday's engagements signal a mutual desire to move beyond past frictions and build a more resilient partnership grounded in shared economic and security interests.