/Trump appoints Vance as ‘Fraud Czar’

US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 03) appointed Vice President JD Vance as "Fraud Czar" of the United States, with a mandate to crack down on what he called a "free for all" in the unprecedented theft of taxpayer money, losses he claimed are "so large that if successful, we would literally be able to balance our American Budget."

"Vice President JD Vance is now in charge of 'FRAUD' in the United States. It is massive and pervasive, and the job he will be doing, in conjunction with many great people within the Trump Administration, will be a major factor in how great the future of our Country will be," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US president accused Democratic-ruled states of abetting taxpayer and other forms of fraud, while confirming that raids had already begun in Los Angeles.

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"We will call him the 'FRAUD CZAR,' and his focus will be 'EVERYWHERE,' but primarily in those Blue States where CROOKED DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS, like those in California, Illinois, Minnesota (Somalia beware!), Maine, New York, and many others, have had a 'free for all' in the unprecedented theft of Taxpayer Money. The numbers are so large that, if successful, we would literally be able to balance our American Budget. Raids have already started in LA," he added.

The remarks came after President Trump signed an executive order last month establishing a task force to eliminate fraud, which he described as the systematic "theft" from the American people across multiple sectors, including Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), housing assistance, and child nutrition programs.

Trump stated the goal is to uncover "hundreds of billions" in lost funds to help restore the federal budget.

The task force includes heads from nearly a dozen agencies, among them the Treasury, DOJ, and HHS, and is co-chaired by FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson.