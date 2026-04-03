Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Not Arsenal, Real Madrid but PSV could be become earliest league winners in Europe

Not Arsenal, Real Madrid but THIS team could be become earliest league winners in Europe

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 03, 2026, 20:52 IST | Updated: Apr 03, 2026, 20:52 IST
Not Arsenal, Real Madrid but THIS team could be become earliest league winners in Europe

Not Arsenal, Real Madrid but THIS team could be become earliest league winners in Europe Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

At the time of writing on Friday (April 3), PSV have 68 points from 28 matches and can reach a maximum of 86 points if they win all their matches. However, their equation of winning the title is simple if PSV beat Utrecht on Saturday, coupled with a draw or a defeat for Feyenoord. 

Eyes of the football fans will be on Europe’s top names as the race to win their domestic league gets intense with the final run-in. However, it won’t take us until May before a new champion in one of Europe’s top leagues is crowned. In fact, PSV could become the Eredivisie (top flight of the Netherlands) champions this Sunday if a certain set of results is met. This would mean they will become league champions as early as the first week of April, while some teams could take as long as the final week of May to lift their respective league title.

PSV on the brink

At the time of writing on Friday (April 3), PSV have 68 points from 28 matches and can reach a maximum of 86 points if they win all their matches. However, their equation of winning the title is simple if PSV beat Utrecht on Saturday, coupled with a draw or a defeat for Feyenoord in their match against Volendam on Saturday. This will mean PSV will have 71 points, while Feyenoord can’t catch the to-be champions as they can reach a maximum of 69 points even if they win all matches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, if PSV fail to better Feyenoord’s result in the matchweek, the title race will head to next weekend. However, if PSV collect four points in their next two matches, they will be crowned champions albeit what happens in Feyenoord games.

Trending Stories

What is happening in rest of Europe?

The title race in France is tight, with only one point separating PSG and Lens, meaning the race will go to the final day. In Spain, only four points separate Barcelona and Real Madrid, meaning no immediate champions would be crowned. Interestingly, Bayern Munich and Arsenal both hold a nine-point lead over their rivals, thus meaning their title races could last until May. In Serie A, Inter Milan lead by six points over arch-rivals AC Milan in the race for the Scudetto.

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics