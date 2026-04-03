Not Arsenal, Real Madrid but THIS team could be become earliest league winners in Europe

Eyes of the football fans will be on Europe’s top names as the race to win their domestic league gets intense with the final run-in. However, it won’t take us until May before a new champion in one of Europe’s top leagues is crowned. In fact, PSV could become the Eredivisie (top flight of the Netherlands) champions this Sunday if a certain set of results is met. This would mean they will become league champions as early as the first week of April, while some teams could take as long as the final week of May to lift their respective league title.

PSV on the brink

At the time of writing on Friday (April 3), PSV have 68 points from 28 matches and can reach a maximum of 86 points if they win all their matches. However, their equation of winning the title is simple if PSV beat Utrecht on Saturday, coupled with a draw or a defeat for Feyenoord in their match against Volendam on Saturday. This will mean PSV will have 71 points, while Feyenoord can’t catch the to-be champions as they can reach a maximum of 69 points even if they win all matches.

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However, if PSV fail to better Feyenoord’s result in the matchweek, the title race will head to next weekend. However, if PSV collect four points in their next two matches, they will be crowned champions albeit what happens in Feyenoord games.

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What is happening in rest of Europe?

The title race in France is tight, with only one point separating PSG and Lens, meaning the race will go to the final day. In Spain, only four points separate Barcelona and Real Madrid, meaning no immediate champions would be crowned. Interestingly, Bayern Munich and Arsenal both hold a nine-point lead over their rivals, thus meaning their title races could last until May. In Serie A, Inter Milan lead by six points over arch-rivals AC Milan in the race for the Scudetto.