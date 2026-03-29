/Tottenham part ways with coach Tudor as Spurs battle to escape Premier League relegation

Tottenham Hotspur has decided to part ways with coach Igor Tudor by mutual consent on Sunday (Mar 29) after just seven games in charge as the defending Europa League winners battle to stay in the Premier League. Tudor lost five matches in his 44-day reign, leaving Spurs out of the Champions League race and just one point above the relegation zone in the league. Tudor, 47, did not confront the media after last weekend’s 0-3 loss to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest after learning about his father’s demise just after the game ended.

"We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect," Tottenham said in a statement. "We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.



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"An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course."

Tottenham are not in action again for another two weeks when they travel to Sunderland.

Meanwhile, former Brighton and Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has been linked with the job, while reports have suggested the club could turn to Sean Dyche's Premier League experience to dig them out of trouble for the final seven games of the season.

Tudor-Spurs relation

Tudor was appointed in February following the dismissal of Thomas Frank. Hired with a reputation of making an immediate impact during a nomadic coaching career, the Croatian was powerless to stop Tottenham's slide towards the relegation trapdoor for the first time since 1977.



The London club, ravaged by injuries this season, have not won a league match since late December and is out of every cup competition.



Even Tudor's sole victory was fruitless as a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid failed to overturn a 5-2 first leg deficit in the Champions League last 16. His decision to start and then substitute back-up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after just 17 minutes of the first leg in Madrid summed up a chaotic, short-lived reign.