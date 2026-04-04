/'Remember Western outrage over Zaporizhzhia nuke plant attack': Iran responds after Bushehr plant hit again

Iran has claimed a new strike in the area of Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog. This is the fourth incident of strike on the Iranian nuclear plant in two weeks. However, the attack did not lead to any damage to the operating reactor and no radiation release was reported.

However, IAEA taking to the microblogging site X said that one of ‌the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a ‌projectile fragment and a building inside the premise was damaged due to shock waves.

The attack was condemned by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who took to social media to write, "Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now."

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This was in context with the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear power facility that was repeatedly bombed and seized by Russian forces in 2022.This had led to widespread condemnation from world leaders, including United States and other European countries.

Araghchi went on to say, "Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives," he further said.

The US and Israel have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has several times said that any strike damaging a reactor could lead to a major radiological incident, urging “maximum military restraint.”

Meanwhile, US-Israeli strikes have targeted a petrochemicals hub in south-western Iran, according to the Iranian media. Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor for Khuzestan province where the incident has reportedly happened said the US-Israeli strike hit three companies in the area.