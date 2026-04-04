/J&K assembly uproar over Ganderbal encounter, NC and PDP demand judicial probe

The lawmakers from the National Conference and People's Democratic Party demanded a judicial inquiry into the Ganderbal army encounter on the last day of the Budget session in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Saturday, April 4. The encounter happened on March 31, in the Arhama forests and resulted in the death of a local man, Rashid Ahmad Mughal, who the army claims was a terrorist. However, the family alleges that the encounter was staged and he was innocent, not a militant. They demanded the return of the body for a proper burial.

The demand for a judicial inquiry created an uproar in the assembly; legislators from both treasury and opposition benches condemned the killing, except for the BJP. They demanded a statement from the speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter and sought a report within seven days. NC MLA Mubarak Gul called for condemnation of the killing of an “innocent", demanded accountability and transparency.

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“I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into the Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served,” the Lieutenant Governor’s office stated.

The body was buried by police in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, as standard operating procedure for militants. Legislators have condemned this. NC MLA and Judge Hasnain Masoodi said that a decent burial is fundamental and constitutionally recognised.

Rashid's brother, Ajaz Ahmad Mughal, claimed that he was a MCom graduate and helped villagers with documentation work. According to Azaz, Rashid left home on Tuesday morning and never returned. The next day, on April 1, police asked to identify the body, and told Rashid was a militant. Ajaz denied the claim, but the family was not allowed to take the body home for burial. The Army’s XV Corps said that the operation was based on specific military intelligence as a response to suspicious movement in the area. There was a reported exchange of fire and a recovery of an AK-56 rifle.