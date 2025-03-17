US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (March 18) in a push to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump confirmed the date to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening, AP news agency reported.

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said.

“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end," he added.

The US president further said that the major topics of discussion would be "land and power plants" that would play a big role in ending the over three-year long war.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” Trump said, as per the AP report.

Trump described it as “dividing up certain assets.”

"I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We are already talking about that, dividing up certain assets,' he said.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently rejected the idea of giving up land, and some European leaders have expressed concerns that making such concessions would effectively reward Russia for its invasion.

Efforts are underway to convince the Russian president to agreeon a 30-day ceasefire deal that was accepted by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

There are chances that Russia will seek guarantees that NATO countries will exclude Ukraine from membership and that Ukraine will remain neutral in any peace deal, a Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said in remarks published on Monday.

