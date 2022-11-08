Town in New Mexico blocks operation of abortion clinics despite state's support

New Mexico in the United States is one of the states where abortion is legal but a town called Hobbs near the Texas border has passed an ordinance that makes the procedure completely illegal. The development came months after the country’s supreme court overturned the Roe v Wade judgement which ensured reproductive rights all around the US. The ordinance was passed unanimously and it means that abortion clinics can no longer operate in what they called a "sanctuary city for the unborn".

The decision came as a surprise in a state which has mostly voted for the Democratic Party. Reproductive rights have become a major issue in the US midterm elections and the Democrats, led by president Joe Biden, have promised to codify Roe v Wade into the constitution if they win.

Currently, there are no abortion clinics in Hobbs but Whole Woman's Health, one of the largest providers of abortions, had previously expressed their wish to open a clinic in the town. It is situated very close to the border and as a result, a clinic will be extremely helpful to people living in Texas.

Texas has already passed laws that virtually outlawed abortions around the world. The new laws also mean that anyone going for an abortion can face up to a life sentence depending on the situation.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham criticised the ordinance passed by the Hobbs city council and said that it could be "authored by out-of-state extremists".

"Reproductive health care is legal and protected in every corner of our state," Grisham told Reuters.

"Providers delivering health care have every right to establish a practice, and all women have the right to access medication abortion services, no matter where in New Mexico they call home.”