Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday, PTI reported, citing officials. This comes days after India's Operation Sindoor killed as many as 100 terrorists in Pakistan's terror sites.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has said that Mohammed Sinwar, a top Hamas commander and younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, was "likely killed" in an airstrike on Gaza last week.

Click on the headlines for more

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province

Speaking during a closed-door meeting with parliamentarians, Israel's Defence Minister Katz said, “Based on all indications, Mohammed Sinwar was killed.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slapped 11 new conditions on Pakistan for the release of the next tranche of its bailout programme.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that he went swimming when India launched Operation Sindoor on the terror sites in Pakistan and Army Chief General Asim Munir personally called to inform that Indian missiles have hit the Nur Khan Airbase.

US President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East - Steve Witkoff - watched Netflix documentaries to understand his job.

A travel blogger’s arrest has stirred major concern, as police now claim that social media influencers are being targeted by foreign operatives to spread propaganda and gather sensitive data.

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar is heading to China on Monday (May 19) to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, marking his first foreign trip since the recent India-Pakistan military tensions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced it is suspending its academic agreements with universities in Turkey, citing the country’s support for Pakistan following recent cross-border tensions.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is grabbing attention worldwide for all the right reasons. Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's thriller Die, My Love was revealed at the prestigious film festival and received applause from the audience.