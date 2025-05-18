The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced it is suspending its academic agreements with universities in Turkey, citing the country’s support for Pakistan following recent cross-border tensions.

“Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice,” the institution posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (May 18).

This decision places IIT Bombay among a growing list of Indian educational institutions distancing themselves from Turkey. Recently, both Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia also announced the cancellation of their academic collaborations with Turkish institutions.

Tensions escalated after Turkey was linked to Pakistan’s use of Turkish-made drones in recent attacks on Indian military and civilian areas. These strikes came after India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month.

The involvement of Turkish defence firms in supplying drones to Pakistan has sparked outrage across various sectors in India, with both educational and commercial ties coming under scrutiny.

The anger is not limited to academia. Indian travellers are also boycotting trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan, both of which are seen as backing Pakistan during a time of heightened national security concern in India.

Tourism data shows that over 3 lakh Indian tourists visited Turkey in 2024, generating an estimated ₹42.9 billion in revenue. Azerbaijan welcomed over 2 lakh Indian visitors last year, earning approximately ₹26 billion.

Now, many of those plans are being scrapped in protest.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced a complete boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The group says its members will stop importing goods from the two countries and avoid any business collaborations going forward.

“The resolution comes in response to the recent stand taken by Turkey and Azerbaijan in open support of Pakistan, at a time when India is facing a sensitive and critical national security situation,” the CAIT said in a statement on Friday.