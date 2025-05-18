Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, accused of orchestrating high-profile terror attacks in India, including one at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday, PTI reported, citing officials.



Nizamani, who was under government-provided security in Pakistan, was shot dead by unidentified men near a crossing after leaving his residence in Matli, Sindh, in the afternoon.

Nizamani had played a key role in orchestrating three terror attacks in India, including the assaults on a CRPF camp in Rampur, the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

The attacks had claimed several lives and marked a big increase in Lashkar-e-Taiba operations in India.

Lived in Nepal under false identity, married local woman



Nizamani was based in Nepal for several years, where he lived under a false identity, married a local woman, Nagma Banu, and operated under the alias ‘Vinode Kumar’.



From Nepal, he coordinated activities for LeT, while maintaining a low profile and playing a crucial role in recruitment and logistics.

Nizamani had recently shifted base to Matli in the Badin district of Sindh province in Pakistan. There, he continued working for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group, and its front organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, primarily focusing on recruitment and fund collection for terror operations.



His killing comes days after Indian Armed Forces eliminated around 100 terrorists in Operation Sindoor, including some high value targets like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed.



The Indian Army conducted a series of precision strikes ar5 terror sites in pakistan abd targeted the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s in Bahawalpur.

Last week, three Lashkar terrorists, including Operations Commander Shahid Kuttay, were killed by security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.



Kuttay, Adnan Shafi, and Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh, were killed in the Shukroo Keller area. Two AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores were found in their possession.

