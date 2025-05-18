Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that he went swimming when India launched Operation Sindoor on the terror sites in Pakistan and Army Chief General Asim Munir personally called to inform that Indian missiles have hit the Nur Khan Airbase.



While Sharif and the entire Pakistani administration have cried foul and defended the terrorists after India's action in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Pakistan PM's remark comes as yet another proof of how New Delhi's strike has affected the country.



“At around 2:30 am on May 10, General Syed Asim Munir called me on a secure line and informed me that India’s ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas," he said while addressing a special 'Youm-e-Tashakur' event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.



“After Fajr (Namaz), I went for a swim, carrying my secure phone with me," he added while also admitting that Pakistan launched drone strikes on India. He also did not mention to the audience that India had intercepted all the missiles and drones launched by Pakistan.

He also mentioned Pakistan's use of Chinese jets and local technology to repel the attack: “Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets.”

Copycat Pakistan



Pakistan has been copying India in its actions after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Pakistan government appointed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to present its “case for peace” on the international stage. This comes a day after India appointed an all-party delegation to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.



A few days ago the Pakistani Prime Minister visited a military base in Sialkot, imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who went to the Adampur airbase in Punjab and interacted with the jawans. Unlike PM Modi, who had an S-400 air defence system in the background, the Pakistani PM did not have anything to show apart from the word 'missile' written on a banner in the background.



Pakistan had also copied the press briefings by India's Defence and External Affairs Ministry, amid heightened hostilities between the two nations.