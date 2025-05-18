‘I’m now brother-in-law of Pakistan’: Owaisi mocks Pak trolls

India’s opposition leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, who has acquired a whole lot of new fandom on social media for his unrestrained attacks on Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack left 26 innocent civilians dead, is being targeted by trolls from across the border.

The AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, known for his sharp retorts, has now taken on the Pakistani trolls and lampooned them, saying that he is now Pakistan’s ‘dulhe bhai’ (brother-in-law).



Addressing the media in Hyderabad after being chosen by the Centre as a member of one of the seven delegations that will go abroad to expose Pakistan’s terror links, Owaisi was asked about the relentless trolling he was facing from Pakistani handles following his strong remarks.

“I am Pakistan’s dulhe bhai, no one else but me. They cannot spot anyone so outspoken, so handsome. They can see only me from India. Keep watching me and listening to me, it will enhance your knowledge. The hay in your brain will be cleaned and your ignorance will end,” the Hyderabad MP said with a smile.

Owaisi has been hogging the headlines for his attacks on Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack and staunchly supporting India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and has hence been at the receiving end of troll attacks from across the border.

Otherwise a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, Owaisi has been a standout leader in the opposition along with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in espousing India’s stand against Pakistan and Pakistan-bred terrorism. The government has acknowledged his contribution and included him in the delegation.



After the Pahalgam attack, Owaisi blasted Pakistan for its role in terror attacks on Indian soil and took on Pakistan’s politicians who made provocative remarks.

He made it clear that while he will continue to criticise the government on domestic matters, he will stand firmly for India in matters of national security.

He had slammed Pakistan’s nuclear sabre-rattling and said that the neighbouring nation was not just an hour behind but half a century behind India.

On representing India abroad, the Hyderabad MP said, “This is not about any party affiliation. We will have a more detailed meeting before leaving. This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility.”