Tharoor to US, Sule to Egypt: All you need to know about India's Operation Sindoor delegations

India announced a team of 59 MPs for its unprecedented diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. On May 7, India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. The operation was a response to Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The chosen leaders will be part of the seven delegations that will go to 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels.

The BJP-led government has said that the aim of the diplomatic outreach mission is to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

Each delegation has MPs from various political parties who are prominent political figures and seasoned diplomats.

These are the leaders who will lead the seven delegations: Shashi Tharoor (INC), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).

As per the list shared by the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday (May 17), Shashi Tharoor, Shambhavi, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad, GM Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Murli Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu will visit US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.