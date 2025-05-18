Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the parliament, Rahul Gandhi was criticised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday for serving as a “propaganda tool" of Pakistan after Gandhi claimed the Centre had informed Pakistan at the start of Operation Sindoor.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement on X wrote, "Stop spreading fake news, Rahul Gandhi."

“Old habits die hard. Rahul Gandhi who was partying after the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, and who was officially quoted by Pakistani military in its press conference is back to question our forces," he further said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also reacted to his comment, saying that there is no truth in it and the statement is being falsely represented.

“We had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Operation Sindoor’s commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out," said the ministry on Saturday evening.

Earlier, in a video External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar while speaking to the media can be heard saying that "We had warned Pakistan at the start".

"At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military. So the military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice," Jaishankar can be heard saying in the video.

Rahul Gandhi immediately shared the video on social media saying that the government has committed a mistake.