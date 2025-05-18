At least 17 killed in massive building fire in India's Hyderabad

A massive fire in a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar has claimed the lives of at least 17 people. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that a short circuit led to the fire.

According to the statement released by the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence the fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the second floor of the building at Gulzar House, Charminar.



A fire department officials received a call around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and have been fighting the blaze.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met with the family members of the affected.

"I met the family members. Such incidents are very sad. I am not accusing anyone, but police, municipality, fire and electricity departments must be made stronger. I was told the firefighters today did not have proper equipment initially. We must bring better technology in the coming days. I will talk to the central government and the Prime Minister and try to get financial help for the families of those who died in this incident," he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the incident and asked officials to step up relief efforts and ensure the best treatment for those injured.

The PMO too has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.