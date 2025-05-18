In another copycat move, the Pakistan government appointed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to present its “case for peace” on the international stage. This comes a day after India launched an all-party delegation to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Bilawal confirms being approached

The former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed being requested by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to present the country's "case for peace" on foreign capitals. Taking to X Bilawal wrote, "I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times,"

According to reports, Pakistani intends to advocate for regional peace, which is being seen by analysts as controlling the international narrative and countering India.

Indian announces all-party delegations

India, Meanwhile, has already chosen seven MPs from different political parties to lead delegations globally. The Members of Parliament chosen to lead the seven delegations to key capitals in North America, Europe and West Asia are Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad of BJP, Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Baijayant Panda (BJP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) Supriya Sule of NCP and Shrikant Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena.



Copycat moves by Pakistan

This is not the firs time that Pakistan has copied India post Opetration Sindoor. A few days back the Pakistani Prime Minister visited a military base in Sialkot, imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who went to Adampur airbase in Punjab and interacted with the jawans.