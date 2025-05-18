Why did YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra visit Pakistan? Here's what her father claims

Father of the arrested YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, from Haryana has claimed that she visited Pakistan to shoot videos for her channel. She was arrested on the charges of spying for Pakistan.

Her father said police has taken their bank documents, phone, laptop, and passport. He said his daughter used to visit Delhi and had been in Hisar for the last four-five days.

"She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube," Haris Malhotra told ANI.

Her father claimed that Jyoti visited Pakistan after getting all the necessary permissions.

"If she has some friends there, can't she call them? I have no demands, but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us," the father said.

Jyoti was arrested and was investigated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi and travelled to Pakistan twice. She allegedly shared sensitive information with Ahsan.

She was arrested for the investigation and for being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.