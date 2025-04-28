All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Pakistan politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his "blood will flow" remark, saying that the Pakistan People's Party leader should not forget who killed his mother, former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Dismissing Bhutto's statement as "childish talk," Owaisi said, "Bachpane ki baatein nahi karna (Don't do childhood talks)."

He then pointed out the irony of Bhutto's comment, given his own mother's fate, stating, "His mother was killed by their homegrown terrorists... Does he even know what he is saying?"

'Either our water will flow or their blood...': Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto

Bhutto, on Friday (Apr 25), delivered a provocative speech, threatening India with violence over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speaking at a public gathering, Bhutto said, “I would like to stand beside this Indus river and tell India that Indus is ours and it will remain ours or our water will flow through this river or their blood will flow through it.”

“This time, India has attacked Sindhu. You must have heard that there was an incident of terrorism in occupied Kashmir. We all condemned that incident of terrorism. We said that Pakistan is also affected by terrorism. The people of Pakistan are also fighting terrorism. So, we also condemn the incident of terrorism that happened in occupied Kashmir. But India has blamed Pakistan for it,” Bhutto continued.

“India may have a larger population than us, but the people of Pakistan are brave, and we are brave people. We will fight you bravely. We will fight you in Pakistan. Our voices on the borders will give you a befitting reply,” the Pakistan People’s Party chief added.

“This river belongs to all of us. It belongs to the whole of Pakistan. And at this moment, our enemy, our neighbouring country, is eyeing our river. The whole of Pakistan will have to unite and fight them,” he said.