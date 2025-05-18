Operation Sindoor: IMF imposes 11 new conditions on Pakistan, cites India tensions as key risk

(Photograph: )

IMF tightens bailout terms for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slapped 11 new conditions on Pakistan for the release of the next tranche of its ongoing bailout programme. It has additionally warned that tensions with India could heighten risks to the scheme's fiscal, external as well as reform objectives, said the Express Tribune quoting the Staff level report which IMF released on Saturday. These new terms have now increased the total number of conditions under the programme to 50. “Rising tensions between India and Pakistan, if sustained or deteriorate further, could heighten risks to the fiscal, external and reform goals of the programme,” the report said.