In Copycat Move, Shehbaz Sharif Tours Sialkot Base Day After PM Modi’s Adampur Airbase Visit

A day after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base and sent a strong message to Pakistan with S-400 air defence system in the background, puncturing Islamabad's misinformation campaign, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot. Both Pasrur and Sialkot airbases faced damages in India's action against Pakistan after it launched drone attacks on civilians and military posts in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.