/Europe Wildfire Crisis | France and Spain Battle massive blazes amid extreme heat

France and Spain are battling one of the worst wildfire emergencies in recent years as extreme heat, dry conditions, and powerful winds fuel massive blazes across Western Europe. In France, thousands of residents have been evacuated after wildfires burned more than 14,000 hectares, forcing people to flee by land and sea. Tourist destinations have also been affected as emergency crews race to contain the flames. In Spain, firefighters are battling fast-moving wildfires near Madrid and other regions, while authorities have declared emergency measures. NASA even evacuated one of its deep-space communication facilities as flames approached the area. European Union countries have deployed specialized firefighting aircraft to support efforts across both nations.