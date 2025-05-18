The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has approved big plans for the first-ever Shooting League of India (SLI), with the launch of mixed team events in all the main shooting disciplines.

The move was made during a Governing Board meeting on Saturday (May 17), which is a huge leap to restructure the shooting sport environment in India.

The SLI will make its debut from November 20 to December 2, 2025, with the opening ceremony on November 20. Eight franchise teams will play a league system, split into two groups of four. There will be group matches from November 21 to 26 and knockout matches with the top two teams from each group.

The tournament will have mixed team competitions in Pistol (10m, 25m), Rifle (10m, 50m 3-Position), and Shotgun (Trap & Skeet) according to NRAI norms. The initiative is a step towards enhancing the competitiveness of the sport and replicating international patterns.

For an effort to introduce both top Indian and international talent, the players will be placed into four categories:

• Elite Champions

• World Elite

• National Champions

• Junior & Youth Championships

This tiered system is created to equalise experience with up-and-coming talent to facilitate mentorship and quick skill acquisition across ages.

NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo highlighted the league's potential influence. "Combining elite sport with league-style drama, SLI looks to develop shooting as a sport and bring out future stars. It's a pathfinder model internationally, and the international shooting fraternity's reaction has been one of keenness," he said.

The board also talked about governance, player recruitment, brand and marketing strategies. The launch of the formal logo is planned for June 4, 2025, in New Delhi, while information regarding league awards and prize money will be announced later.

The SLI is positioning itself as a professionally run, franchise-type shooting league, with an aim to increase national interest in shooting sports and unlock private investment through a strong governance framework.