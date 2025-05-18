Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday, PTI reported, citing officials. This comes days after India's Operation Sindoor killed as many as 100 terrorists in Pakistan's terror sites.

Abu Saifullah Khalid was gunned down near a crossing at the Matli Phalkara chowk after he left his residence at Matli in Sindh. He had been provided security by the Pakistani government. According to a PTI report, Khalid was declared brought dead at hospital after being shot. His death is reportedly termed as the case of personal enmity.

Who is Razullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid

Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah was a top commander of LeT and was a planner of a number of terror attacks in India. He reportedly worked closely with terrorist Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law, Azam Cheema and the outfit’s chief accountant, Yaqoob. Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law was killed in India's Operation Sindoor. As per reports, Cheema also died in March 2024.

Khalid played a crucial part in the LeT's Nepal module, focusing on finance, recruitment, and logistics, facilitating the movement of operatives across the Indo-Nepal border. He worked in Nepal from 2000 until the Indian security agencies exposed the module.

As per multiple reports after India's crackdown, he returned to Pakistan and worked closely with multiple leaders of LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD). The names include Yusuf Muzammil, LeT commander for Jammu and Kashmir, Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi and Muhammad Yusuf Taibi.



Khalid was tasked by the LeT and JuD leadership in Pakistan to oversee the recruitment of fresh cadres from the areas of Badin and Hyderabad districts of Sindh and collect funds for the organisation.

Attacks Abu Saifullah Khalid planned in India



He was the mastermind behind the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur. The Lashkar operative was involved in the attack on the Indian Institute of Science in 2005 in Bengaluru in which professor Munish Chandra Puri was killed and several others injured. LeT terrorist Abu Anas, was chargesheeted in the attack but is still at large. He was also involved in the terror strike at a CRPF camp in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur in 2008. Seven personnel and a civilian were killed in this attack.







