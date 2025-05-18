LOGIN
Yashwant Bhaskar
Written By Yashwant Bhaskar
Published: May 18, 2025, 20:37 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 20:37 IST
China, Pakistan & Afghanistan trilateral meeting in light of India-Pak tensions
Videos May 18, 2025, 20:37 IST

China, Pakistan & Afghanistan trilateral meeting in light of India-Pak tensions

China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold a trilateral meeting amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Trending Topics

trending videos