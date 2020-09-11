Top ten world news today: Germany to assist in Navalny probe, Russia denies links with US election and more

Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Putin Photograph:( AFP )
Here are the top ten news that ruled the world arena today!
Germany approves Russian request to assist in Navalny probe
Germany has approved a request from Russia for legal assistance in the probe into the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny | READ MORE
India, China made useful decision on de-escalation at the border: Russia
India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's meet will give "political guidance" on disengagement process which both sides have agreed in Moscow | READ MORE
Russia says it's not seeking to interfere in other countries' electoral processes
Russia is not seeking to interfere in the electoral processes of other countries around the world, nor has it in the past, the Kremlin said on Friday | READ MORE
US: Death toll of West Coast wildfires rises to 9; 500,000 ordered to evacuate in Oregon
At least nine people were killed and hundreds of thousands evacuated as wildfires continue to impact US West Coast states on Thursday | READ MORE
White House decision to relocate flag remembering POWs sparks anger
Groups of US armed forces veterans and several lawmakers have expressed displeasure and anger over a decision taken by White House to relocate a flag remembering Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) | READ MORE
Kim Jong Un once showed off executed uncle's headless body, Trump says
The headless body of Kim Jong Un's executed uncle was once displayed to senior North Korean officials, US President Donald Trump told the author of an upcoming biographical book | READ MORE
Britain clinches first major trade deal since leaving the EU
Britain has reached a free trade agreement with Japan, its first since leaving the European Union earlier this year | READ MORE
Despite California wildfire debacle, Dubai couple hosts lavish gender reveal party
Dubai-based Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah on Tuesday hosted a gender reveal party at one of the world's tallest buildings, Burj Khalifa | READ MORE
US journalist defends decision for halt in publishing Trump's remarks on coronavirus crisis
Prominent US journalist Bob Woodward was forced to defend himself following claims in his book on US President Donald Trump that said that Trump downplayed the coronavirus crisis despite knowing its severity | READ MORE
Black activists take Congolese statue from Dutch museum
A group of activists took a Congolese funeral statue from a Dutch museum, saying they were recovering art looted during the colonial era. The entire sequence of events was streamed on Facebook | READ MORE