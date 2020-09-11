Top ten world news today: Germany to assist in Navalny probe, Russia denies links with US election and more

Germany approves Russian request to assist in Navalny probe

Germany has approved a request from Russia for legal assistance in the probe into the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

India, China made useful decision on de-escalation at the border: Russia

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's meet will give "political guidance" on disengagement process which both sides have agreed in Moscow

Russia says it's not seeking to interfere in other countries' electoral processes

Russia is not seeking to interfere in the electoral processes of other countries around the world, nor has it in the past, the Kremlin said on Friday

US: Death toll of West Coast wildfires rises to 9; 500,000 ordered to evacuate in Oregon

At least nine people were killed and hundreds of thousands evacuated as wildfires continue to impact US West Coast states on Thursday

White House decision to relocate flag remembering POWs sparks anger

Groups of US armed forces veterans and several lawmakers have expressed displeasure and anger over a decision taken by White House to relocate a flag remembering Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA)

Kim Jong Un once showed off executed uncle's headless body, Trump says

The headless body of Kim Jong Un's executed uncle was once displayed to senior North Korean officials, US President Donald Trump told the author of an upcoming biographical book

Britain clinches first major trade deal since leaving the EU

Britain has reached a free trade agreement with Japan, its first since leaving the European Union earlier this year

Despite California wildfire debacle, Dubai couple hosts lavish gender reveal party

Dubai-based Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah on Tuesday hosted a gender reveal party at one of the world's tallest buildings, Burj Khalifa

US journalist defends decision for halt in publishing Trump's remarks on coronavirus crisis

Prominent US journalist Bob Woodward was forced to defend himself following claims in his book on US President Donald Trump that said that Trump downplayed the coronavirus crisis despite knowing its severity

Black activists take Congolese statue from Dutch museum

A group of activists took a Congolese funeral statue from a Dutch museum, saying they were recovering art looted during the colonial era. The entire sequence of events was streamed on Facebook