Russia says it's not seeking to interfere in other countries' electoral processes

Russia is not seeking to interfere in the electoral processes of other countries around the world, nor has it in the past, the Kremlin said on Friday.

This clarification came close on the heels of Microsoft claiming hackers linked to Russia were among those trying to spy on US political figures.

Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has no intention of meddling in other countries' internal affairs and that Russia does not like it when others interfere in its affairs.

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The announcement by Microsoft's vice president for customer security, Tom Burt, said the group accused of breaching Hillary Clinton's campaign emails in 2016 - a Russian military intelligence-linked unit widely known as Fancy Bear - had spent the past year trying to break into accounts belonging to political consultants serving both Republicans and Democrats as well as advocacy organizations and think tanks.

Burt also said Chinese hackers had gone after people "closely associated with US presidential campaigns and candidates" - including an unnamed Biden ally who was targeted through a personal email address and "at least one prominent individual formerly associated with the Trump Administration."

Burt said the Chinese effort to compromise the Biden ally and the Iranian spying against the Trump campaign were unsuccessful, but his blog post provided no detail on the hacking campaign attributed to Russia or the effort to compromise the well-known former Trump associate.

