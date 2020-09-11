Despite California wildfire debacle, Dubai couple hosts lavish gender reveal party

Dubai-based Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah on Tuesday hosted a gender reveal party at one of the world's tallest buildings, Burj Khalifa.

The incident has taken place right after the news that a gender reveal party sparked a wildfire in California that has burned more than 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) of land and caused several residents to leave their homes.

A video posted by the couple on their YouTube channel called 'The Anasala Family', which has a following of over 7 million, shows the tower light up in blue after a dramatic countdown has gone viral on social media and has garnered over 15 million views.

The stunt, which has literally taken gender reveal parties to new heights, reportedly cost the duo over $100,000.

Their gender reveal has been viewed 1.7 million times on Instagram.

However, it has received mixed reactions. Several people criticised the event and called it ''lavish''.

Syrians are displaced internally, displaced externally, in squalid camps and under trees, hungry, in need of aid, food, baby milk and medical supplies and treatment and the son of former Syrian Coalition member spends $95,000 on a gender reveal party. Disgustingly shameful. https://t.co/r1aXZkyoUk — rebels wear masks (@riseuprebel) September 9, 2020 ×

Someone did a gender reveal on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Cost 350 grand or so they say. Gammiest looking thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Z93GpNMWRJ — Aifric Ní Chríodáin (@aifreckle) September 9, 2020 ×

It still remains unclear whether the couple paid for the event themselves or if it was part of a promotional deal with the city.