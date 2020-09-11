US journalist defends decision for halt in publishing Trump's remarks on coronavirus crisis

Prominent US journalist Bob Woodward was forced to defend himself following claims in his book on US President Donald Trump that said that Trump downplayed the coronavirus crisis despite knowing its severity.

In his upcoming book, Woodward, who is known for covering Watergate scandal, wrote that he received a call from Trump in February, where he called the virus "deadly" and said: "You just breathe the air and that's how it's passed".

The journalist is facing a lot of flak as many allege that he should have reported the matter when it took place rather than waiting to include this in his book to increase its sales.

"My job is to understand it, and to hold him accountable, and to hold myself accountable,” said Woodward, on the delay in revealing the remarks.

"I did the best I could," he said, in an interview to AP.

He added that when the crisis began, the issue was seen more as political than public health. Woodward said revealing these comments before November 3 presidential election became his goal.

"That was the demarcation line for me," he said.

