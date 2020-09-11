US election 2020: Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Friday will both visit the crash site in the key election state of Pennsylvania of one of the planes hijacked during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States.

Both men will seek to take advantage of the solemn moment to appear as leaders seeking to heal a deeply divided nation.

For the 19th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda terror attacks, the Republican president could steal the show from Biden, as he will be in New York City for the annual event honoring the almost 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center. Whereas, Biden will be at a commemoration in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where an airliner crashed after the passengers tried to wrest control of the plane from the Al-Qaeda hijackers.

There is no chance of the two rivals crossing paths in Pennsylvania: Trump and his wife Melania are due to leave Shanksville in the morning after the memorial, while Biden and his wife Jill will not arrive at the site until the afternoon.

Trump on Thursday escalated his attacks on Biden, calling the former Vice President "the worst presidential candidate in the history of presidential politics."

Trump repeated criticism for Biden over China, accusing him of being a "globalist sellout" who helped engineer the widespread loss of American jobs.

The president's campaign has also accused Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, of opposing his administration's efforts to fast-track a vaccine for the coronavirus, which he said was coming "very, very soon."

Biden is not expected to speak at the Ground Zero ceremony in Manhattan, an event traditionally reserved for families of the victims, who this year have pre-recorded their contributions.

His mere presence, however, will attract attention at an event that is broadcast live on the main US television networks and is punctuated by minutes of silence, the first one at 8:46 am (1246 GMT), the time that the first plane hit one of the Twin Towers.

Long a Democratic stronghold and Biden's home state, Pennsylvania swung narrowly to Trump in the 2016 election, helping him secure his surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Polls show Trump and Biden nearly even in Pennsylvania, and Democrats hope to win the state back in the November 3 vote.