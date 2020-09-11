'It's almost criminal': Joe Biden on Trump's response to coronavirus crisis

"He waved the white flag,"... "it’s almost criminal," were the words used by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as he sharpened attacks on US President Donald Trump over the response to the coronavirus crisis.

Biden's comments came after journalist Bob Woodward in his new book revealed that Trump knew about the deadly virus, but he deliberately played it down.

Also read | 'Calm, no panic': Donald Trump says he didn't lie about coronavirus after Bob Woodward's book-reveal

"He waved the white flag," Biden said, in an interview to CNN aired on Thursday.

"He walked away. He didn’t do a damn thing – think about it! And it’s almost criminal."

Woodward, who is known for playing a key role in covering the Watergate scandal in the 70s, in his book wrote that the US president was informed that the virus is an airborne disease and much dangerous than influenza, but he chose to "play it down" and predicting that it would "disappear".