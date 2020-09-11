'Calm, no panic': Donald Trump says he didn't lie about coronavirus after Bob Woodward's book-reveal

After Bob Woodward's book, titled Rage, revealed that Donald Trump downplayed the threat of the novel coronavirus in the United States, an explanation was being sought by the US President Donald Trump.

However, all Trump had to say about the book and the allegations made on him was, "I didn't lie".

In Bob Woodward's book, that will be releasing few weeks before the upcoming US elections, Trump has been caught on tape in various interviews claiming that he "wanted to always play it down."

"I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," he has been quoted in the book.

The interview clippings are from the months of February and March, and have now been released for a book which will be published on September 15.

However, now, Trump claims that he downplayed the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus only to protect the Americans, instead of panicking.

"I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy," he continued. "We have to show leadership and the last thing you want to do is create a panic."

In the press conference organised at the White House on Tghirsday, Trump claimed, "I think we did a great job. I don't want to jump up and down and start screaming 'Death! Death!'"

When asked about Why Bob Woodward did not reveal this earlier, considering this could have saved almost 200,000 Americans from getting affected and losing their battle to the deadly coronavirus, Trump said, "Because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!"

This revelation has given Trump's rival a chance to woo the voters. "He knew how deadly it was," Biden said on Wednesday. "He lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months."