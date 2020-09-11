White House decision to relocate flag remembering POWs sparks anger

Groups of US armed forces veterans and several lawmakers have expressed displeasure and anger over a decision taken by White House to relocate a flag remembering Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA). In a decision taken earlier this year, the flag was relocated to a place on White House grounds. This spot gives much lesser visibility to the flag than the previous one.

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Jack Reed and Margaret Hassan sent a letter to the White House asking it to relocate the flag.

The letter comes amid allegations that US President Donald Trump did not have respect for US military. A report in the Atlantic magazine last week alleged that Trump had called fallen American soldiers "losers" and "suckers". This had caused great controversy.

Although Trump denied the allegations, he has publicly mocked late Senator John Mccain who was captured during the Vietnam war. Trump had mocked him for getting caught.

"It`s bad enough that President Trump publicly ridicules American heroes like Senator McCain and others who were captured on the battlefield. He inexplicably promotes the Confederate flag but fails to fly the POW/MIA flag," said Democratic Senator Jack Reed.

Also Read | US election 2020: Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials

The White House decision to remove the flag has also angered war veterans groups.

The American Ex-Prisoners of War group, which represents 10,000 former POWs and their families, said it was outraged last month when it learned of the move, calling it a "slap in the face."

"While he touts his support for the U.S. Armed Forces and their families, actions speak louder than words. And this action speaks of disdain for Prisoners of War and the Missing in Action," the group said.

US law requires the flag to be displayed in a "manner designed to ensure visibility to the public." In its current position, it can be viewed from limited vantage points outside the White House complex.



(With Reuters inputs)