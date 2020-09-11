India, China made useful decision on de-escalation at the border: Russia

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's meet will give "political guidance" on disengagement process which both sides have agreed in Moscow.

Top Indian government sources speaking to WION called it an "important first step" said, "outcome of the meet gives political guidance for disengagement".

The joint statement issued by the two countries after the two-hour long meet said both sides have agreed "that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions."

The corp commanders of both India and China are expected to meet soon, which will be the sixth such meet between the two sides since June. The meet will further the disengagement agreed by both sides during the foreign ministers meet.

Meanwhile, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that "India and China made a useful decision on de-escalation at the border".

Russia is the host of SCO and BRICS groupings this year and last two weeks saw SCO defence minister meet and SCO foreign ministers meet.

Indian and Chinese foreign and defence ministers met on the sidelines of the meet, in first such political engagement in the four-month long border stand-off.

