Top 10 world news: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut from Ukraine grid, Djokovic pulls out of US Open, and more

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under occupation by Moscow's troops was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday as President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to swell the ranks of Russia's military.

More United States lawmakers are set to visit Taiwan despite China's anger.

Novak Djokovic revealed that he will not be competing in the forthcoming US Open.

The Taliban announced that they had not located al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's body and that they were still conducting investigations.

Click on the links to read the full report

Ukraine war: Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from grid

Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday (August 25), the state energy operator said.

More US lawmakers to visit Taiwan despite China's anger

Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that more United States lawmakers are set to visit Taiwan despite China's anger on Thursday evening. The news agency did not name the lawmakers who were coming.

Taliban say they've not found body of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

After the US claimed the al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in an airstrike in Kabul last month, the Taliban announced on Thursday that they had not located his body and that they were still conducting investigations.

Over 200 Ukrainian troops killed in Chaplyne railway station attack, claims Russia

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that over 200 Ukrainian troops were killed in a railway station attack in central Ukraine. However, Kyiv has said that the attack left 25 people, including children, dead. An 11-year-old boy was found under the rubble of a house and a six-year-old was killed in a car fire near the train station. There is no clarity whether all those who lost their lives in the attack were civilians.

'Unable to travel to New York'- Novak Djokovic drops bombshell, pulls out of US Open

In a shocking update that has left fans heartbroken, the former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently revealed that he will not be competing in the forthcoming US Open. He declared that he will be unable to travel to The Big Apple ahead of the Grand Slam which is set to kick off next week.

UN rights chief admits 'tremendous pressure' over Xinjiang report, says not clear when it will be published

Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights chief said on Thursday (August 25) that there is "tremendous pressure" over a long-delayed report on China's Xinjiang region. Bachelet also admitted that she was uncertain when it would be published. Several times Bachelet has said that she will publish the report before her term ends on August 31. The report is based on the rights situation in Xinjiang.

Huawei founder's 'painful historical period' statement sparks alarm in China

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has delivered a stark warning for the company’s future, and said that it should now focus on profit over cashflow and expansion if it is to survive the next three years, The Guardian reported. His statement signals that further job cuts and divestments are on the cards. It has also sparked alarm for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn.

'I am human and need some joy and fun amidst these dark clouds', Sanna Marin says in tearful address

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Wednesday talked about her right to a private life after criticism sparked by a video of the 36-year-old partying. She also strongly defended her work record, saying that she has never missed a single day of work.

Four abducted catholic nuns in Nigeria regain ‘unconditional’ freedom

Four abducted Catholic nuns in Nigeria regain ‘unconditional’ freedom After about 48 hours in captivity, four nuns reportedly abducted on Sunday from the congregation of Sisters of Jesus the Savior have been set free by their abductors on Tuesday.

Cash-rich Germany criticised by watchdog over money laundering

Germany has been criticised by a global watchdog for failing to do enough to tackle money laundering, such as by prosecuting very few for the crime despite being one of the globe's biggest cash centres.