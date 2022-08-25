Four abducted Catholic nuns in Nigeria regain ‘unconditional’ freedom After about 48 hours in captivity, four nuns reportedly abducted on Sunday from the congregation of Sisters of Jesus the Savior have been set free by their abductors on Tuesday.

In a circular released to the public on Tuesday and signed by the secretary general of the congregation, sister Zita Ihedoro, it read, "With hearts full of joy, the Sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and safe release of four of our sisters who were abducted around the Okigwe-Umulolo axis on the 21st of August 2022."

"Today is a memorable day for us…, We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your prayers and moral support during this difficult moment, May Jesus the Saviour, whom we have come to serve, bless, protect, and provide for you, especially in times of difficulty.

Confirming the news of the release via a telephone interview to WION Correspondent in Nigeria, Louisa Olaniyi, Sister Frednorah Ikpeama of the congregation, attributed their successful release to an earnest chain of prayers by the Catholic faithful, as the sisters involved were dropped back at the point they were picked up and that, to her, is an act of God, as no news of ransom has been established.





" That’s exactly what I said. I don’t have answers because they spoke with the mother general and council. They were the ones talking with them, so right now the only news we have is that they have been released and they are giving them time to recuperate, and we will take it from there. "

As to whether the Catholic Church is the main target of these criminal elements, Sister Freda thinks otherwise, saying it was just a random case of criminal elements having a field day and urged the government to improve the security of the country, especially on our highways.

The four sisters involved, Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu, and Benita Agu, were kidnapped on their way to the thanksgiving Mass of one of their colleagues along the Okigwe-Umulolo axis in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, where activities of the separatist group (IPOB) have characterised the region.