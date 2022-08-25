More US lawmakers to visit Taiwan despite China's anger

Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that more United States lawmakers are set to visit Taiwan despite China's anger on Thursday evening. The news agency did not name the lawmakers who were coming.

The report only mentioned that they would arrive on a US military aircraft at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport. It also stated that they would meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.

This will be the third arrival of the US delegation in the island nation this month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip and after that five US lawmakers visited Taipei.

ALSO READ | Amid escalating tensions with China, Taiwan proposes double-digit increase in defence budget

The recent visits have angered China as it staged military drills near Taiwan. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and even claimed that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. and has vowed to one day take it, by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's foreign ministry and the de facto US embassy in Taipei didn't give any confirmation.

Despite defying China, the visits are extremely important for Taiwan as Pelosi was the highest-ranked elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

But her visit has definitely flared up geo-political tensions between China and US as Beijing launched large-scale military drills in the waters around Taiwan.

ALSO READ | Biden to kick off midterm rally in Maryland on Thursday

WATCH | UN report on Xinjiang's Uighur treatment may be further delayed

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan's government says the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and so has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.