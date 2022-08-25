Ukraine war: Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from grid

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday (August 25), the state energy operator said.

Energoatom said on Telegram: "The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant) from the power grid - the first in the history of the plant."

Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe's largest nuclear facility, is located near the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. It has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing Uranium 235, which has a half-life of more than 700 million years. It is capable of supplying power to four million homes.

In recent days, concerns of a potential nuclear disaster have been raised at Zaporizhzhia. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, both sides have accused each other of firing at the facility.

The Russian forces took over soon after the February 24 invasion. The plant is still run by Ukrainian technicians. The United Nations has called for the area to be demilitarised.

Meanwhile, the plant was disconnected from Ukraine's national supply system after a power line was twice disconnected by fires at ash pits in an adjacent thermal power plant, Energoatom said.

The three other power lines "were earlier damaged during terrorist attacks" by Russian forces, the operator said and as a result, the two of the plant's six reactors still functioning "were disconnected from the network".

Energoatom said, "start-up operations are underway to connect one of the reactors to the network".

As per Kyiv officials, Moscow seized the station in order to divert power to the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

