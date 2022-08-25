UN rights chief admits 'tremendous pressure' over Xinjiang report, says not clear when it will be published

Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights chief said on Thursday (August 25) that there is "tremendous pressure" over a long-delayed report on China's Xinjiang region. Bachelet also admitted that she was uncertain when it would be published. Several times Bachelet has said that she will publish the report before her term ends on August 31. The report is based on the rights situation in Xinjiang.

Earlier this year, Bachelet completed a long-awaited trip to the Xinjiang region. During her final press conference as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, she seemed uncertain about the report.

While speaking to reporters in Geneva, Bachelet said, "We're trying very hard to do what I promised. She acknowledged that she has been under "tremendous pressure to publish or not to publish."

"But I will not publish or withhold publication due to any such pressure. We are working on the report. I had fully intended for it to be released before the end of my mandate," she added.

She further added, that her office had "received substantial input from the government (of China) that we will need to carefully review, as we do every time with any report with any country".

Image: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends her final news conference before the end of her mandate at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters.

China is accused of human rights violations as it is said that Beijing detained more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. The US has even accused China of mass detention, torture, forced labour and genocide in Xinjiang.

China has been accused of a litany of abuses in Xinjiang, including mass incarceration, forced labour, compulsory sterilisation and the destruction of Uyghur cultural and religious sites.

China has repeatedly denied the allegations.

