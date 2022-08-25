US claims that fresh tensions with Iran unrelated to the nuclear deal

As per the US military's Central Command, US assault helicopters on Wednesday destroyed a number of Iranian-backed militants' launch pads for rockets used to attack US military sites in northeastern Syria.

Guardian reports that US officials have emphasised that the conflict between them and accused Iranian proxies has nothing to do with the critical final stages of talks to resurrect the agreement.

On the second day of violence, at least one American service member in Syria had a minor injury, while up to three alleged Iranian-backed terrorists were reportedly killed.

Watch | Iran Nuclear Deal: Will 16-months long negotiation be fruitful?

In a statement, Centcom, which coordinates US military activities in the Middle East, stated that "US forces responded today to rocket attacks at two sites in Syria, destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets".

This latest exchange of fire happened in spite of diplomatic attempts between Tehran and the West to try and rescue Iran's 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers.

Also read | Iran received US response on final European Union draft for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Iran's foreign ministry said that Tehran has received Washington's answer to a final proposal for saving the nuclear agreement, but provided no firm indication of how close they are to narrowing the remaining gaps.

"This evening Iran received the US response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Also read | US President Joe Biden orders airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria

"Iran will share its view with the EU, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, upon completion of Tehran's review."

The latest clash happened a day after President Joe Biden gave the go-ahead for American airstrikes in Syria on a weapons storage facility and other locations used by organisations connected to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.