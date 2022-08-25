Iran received US response on final European Union draft for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

According to the foreign ministry, Iran received a response from the United States on Wednesday to its suggestions on the final European Union draft for the renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The declaration comes a day after Washington claimed that Iran had agreed to relax important conditions that had prevented the resumption of the 2015 agreement that former president Donald Trump had slammed.

One day before, Tehran had blasted the US for being reluctant to respond to its offers.

Tehran "received this evening via the (EU) coordinator, the response from the US government over the Islamic Republic of Iran's opinions on the outstanding issues in the negotiations to lift sanctions," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said, as reported by AFP.

"The process of carefully reviewing the US opinions has begun, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its opinion in this context to the coordinator after it completes its review," Kanani added, without providing further details.

Iran provided its suggestions last week over the final text that the EU, which has coordinated discussions in Vienna on renewing the treaty, sent on August 8.

Washington acknowledged that it had responded to Iran's offers following Tehran's statement.

In 2015, Iran and six major world powers—Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States—agreed to a deal that lifted sanctions in return for limits on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the agreement is officially known, was created to stop Iran from creating a nuclear weapon, something it has always denied wanting to do.

The news from Iran comes as Israel, Iran's arch-enemy, has urged Western nations to put an end to negotiations to revive the pact and warned against the repercussions of doing so.

