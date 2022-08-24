US President Joe Biden orders airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria

Joe Biden recently ordered US troops to conduct airstrikes against the Iranian-backed groups in Syria, after a week several US rockets landed at a military base in Syria housing the troops.

Col. Joe Buccino, a representative of Central Command said, "At President Biden's direction, US military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor Syria today. "These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against US personnel by Iran-backed groups," CNN reported.

The statement claims that Biden directed these strikes in accordance with his Article II authority to safeguard and defend US personnel by disrupting attacks by Iran-backed forces.

Also read | Two days after Idlib attack, Syrian church bombardment kills two

According to Buccino, he said the US military conducted intensive surveillance on 13 bunkers in the same complex for 400 hours. Since the US wasn’t sure if the two bunkers were clear of people, the strike was intended for 11 targets. The strike struck out two more bunkers as a small group of people were nearby, so in total nine bunkers in the complex in eastern Syria were destroyed by the US military strikes. The initial assessment stated that no individual was killed.

Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said, "The strike in eastern Syria was in response to attacks by Iran-backed groups against US forces in Syria on August 15th and demonstrates our resolve to defend US forces and equipment," CNN reported.

According to an official, a limited number of coalition personnel, including US service members, were stationed at the base when the assault took place.

Also read | Pentagon says US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief Maher al-Agal

From the US-led coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces, they were able to collect a number of rocks that were not able to take off. Earlier this week, a drone raid near the At-Tanf station in southern Syria saw multiple drones flying.

Local militias supported by Iran have been regularly attacking the US forces in Iran and Syria.

The US maintains nearly 900 troops in Suria, stationed between the At-Tanf base and the country’s eastern oil regions.

(With inputs from agencies)